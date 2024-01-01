Entertainment | Mar 20

AKB48's Megu Taniguchi Announces Graduation from Group

TOKYO, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - During the "Boku no Taiyou" performance on March 19th, AKB48 member Megu Taniguchi announced her graduation from the group.

The following is a statement from her:

"To all the fans who have always supported me, the time has finally come for me to say these words...! I, Megu Taniguchi, will graduate from AKB48. This April marks my 10th year since joining AKB48. During these 10 years, I've had the opportunity to experience various jobs, been selected as a featured member appearing on the cover of singles, received a center song thanks to the fans during the general elections, and even published a photobook. I've achieved all the dreams I had while being a part of AKB48, so now I'm ready to take a step forward to pursue new dreams. I will continue my activities in the entertainment industry even after graduation, so I hope you will keep supporting me as always. I will give my all as an idol until the end! Thank you!"

Regarding her future schedule, Taniguchi plans to graduate in the middle of May 2024. Details such as her final day of activity will be announced once decided.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: MDPR

