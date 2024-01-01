Japan Reports First Human Transmission of Deadly SFTS

TOKYO, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - For the first time in Japan, human-to-human transmission of the tick-borne infectious disease SFTS (Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) has been confirmed.

According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the individual infected with SFTS is a male doctor in his twenties.

The doctor was treating a male patient in his nineties who was diagnosed with SFTS in April of last year.

Subsequently, the doctor developed symptoms such as fever and diarrhea, and a blood test confirmed his infection with SFTS.

The patient in his nineties has passed away.

SFTS is an infectious disease transmitted by ticks, with a mortality rate of up to 30%. There is currently no effective vaccine available.

While cases of human-to-human transmission have been reported abroad, this is the first such case in Japan.

Source: ANN