Sci-Tech | Mar 20

Japan Reports First Human Transmission of Deadly SFTS

TOKYO, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - For the first time in Japan, human-to-human transmission of the tick-borne infectious disease SFTS (Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) has been confirmed.

According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the individual infected with SFTS is a male doctor in his twenties.

The doctor was treating a male patient in his nineties who was diagnosed with SFTS in April of last year.

Subsequently, the doctor developed symptoms such as fever and diarrhea, and a blood test confirmed his infection with SFTS.

The patient in his nineties has passed away.

SFTS is an infectious disease transmitted by ticks, with a mortality rate of up to 30%. There is currently no effective vaccine available.

While cases of human-to-human transmission have been reported abroad, this is the first such case in Japan.

Source: ANN

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Farewell Colonel Sanders

Osaka's iconic Colonel Sanders statue has been given a final farewell at Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine following his epic journey to the bottom of Dotonbori River and back.

Japan Reports First Human Transmission of Deadly SFTS

For the first time in Japan, human-to-human transmission of the tick-borne infectious disease SFTS (Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) has been confirmed.

Bank of Japan Ends Negative Interest Rates

The Bank of Japan has decided to end the negative interest rate policy introduced in 2016. This marks a significant shift in the massive easing measures, resulting in the first interest rate hike since 2007.

Thunderbird Chaos: Foreign Passenger Assaults Conductor Before Last Run

The limited express Thunderbird has completed its last run, but not without controversy, after a foreigner was caught without a proper ticket, leading to a scuffle with the conductor.

Japan Introduces 'DBS' System to Protect Children from Sexual Violence

The Japanese Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill for the "Japanese DBS," which will verify the presence or absence of sexual offense history for individuals working with children.

FOLLOW US
         