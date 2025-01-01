News On Japan
Sci-Tech

World's First iPS Cell Heart Sheet Aims to Restore Cardiac Function

OSAKA, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - A new treatment using iPS cells, known for their ability to transform into any type of cell in the body, is poised to become the first of its kind in the world. A venture from Osaka University has applied to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for approval to manufacture and market the innovative therapy.

This therapy, which involves attaching a beating sheet of heart muscle cells derived from iPS cells to damaged hearts, could become the world’s first approved treatment of its kind. The company behind the development, Cuorips, announced on April 8th that it had submitted an application to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for approval to manufacture and sell the heart cell sheet. Clinical trials on eight patients have yielded promising results, giving hope to those suffering from severe heart conditions such as ischemic cardiomyopathy.

The innovation is on display just ahead of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, where one of the highlights is a small but remarkable model heart, measuring about five centimeters across. It visibly beats at a rate of approximately 50 times per minute. This tissue is made from around 200 million iPS-derived cardiomyocytes, which can transform into any cell type. The technology was led by Yoshiaki Sawa, specially appointed professor at Osaka University, who has spent years refining the technique of creating the heart muscle cell sheet.

Sawa explains that the sheet is placed directly onto the heart through a small surgical incision, without the need to cut into the heart itself. It attaches naturally within 10 to 15 minutes, and within about six hours, new blood vessels begin growing from the heart into the sheet. Initially, the sheet does not have its own blood flow, but once connected, it begins to release substances like cytokines that help repair the heart. Over time, the cells in the sheet gradually diminish, but not before stimulating the regeneration of blood vessels and supporting weakened cardiac tissue.

One patient who underwent the clinical trial, a man in his 50s, reported significant improvements in his quality of life. He said that before the treatment, even completing a full round of golf was impossible, but afterward, he was able to play 18 holes without difficulty. Such feedback underlines the real-world impact the treatment could have if it reaches full approval and widespread use.

In a studio interview, Sawa elaborated on how the technology mimics the function of a real heart outside the body. He explained that the cardiomyocytes beat independently but synchronize with each other, guided by the cell with the strongest electrical signal. This orchestrated motion is essential for effective blood pumping and is now being replicated in the lab.

The simplicity and low invasiveness of the procedure stand out. The surgery takes roughly one hour and involves placing three sheets on the heart. Because the heart is already in a weakened state in cases of heart failure, the goal is to provide support without causing further stress. The approach allows for healing without traditional cutting or stitching of heart tissue.

As time passes, not only do blood vessels grow, but overall heart function continues to improve. Sawa observed that patients experience progressive recovery, with many able to return to work and regain social functionality. Over the course of five years, eight patients have received the treatment, and most have successfully reintegrated into daily life.

The new treatment comes as an alternative to conventional options such as medication, artificial hearts, or transplants. By using the body's regenerative capabilities through iPS cells, the heart cell sheet represents a less invasive yet potentially powerful method to combat chronic heart failure. With regulatory approval pending, the therapy could mark a significant milestone in regenerative medicine and offer hope to patients worldwide.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Population Continues to Shrink in Hokkaido Cities

Obihiro City, the fifth-largest city in Hokkaido, saw its population dip below 160,000 for the first time in 41 years, and the trend extends across the region, with all of the top five cities, including Sapporo, recording population declines compared to the previous month, underscoring the ongoing demographic challenges facing Hokkaido.

Australia's Expo Pavilion Offers Immersive Nature

With only a few days left before the opening of Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, the Australia Pavilion stands out as one of the most immersive and engaging experiences, offering a journey through the country's rainforests, wildlife encounters, and even a taste of its more adventurous cuisine.

Unstable Weather Expected Across Eastern Japan

Unstable atmospheric conditions are expected across the Kinki and Kanto regions on April 11th, due to a low-pressure system forming along the Pacific coast and cold air in the upper atmosphere. Authorities are warning of sudden thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, and hail.

Lightning Strikes Three Students During Soccer Practice in Nara

A lightning strike at a school ground in Nara City sent six male students to the hospital, with one confirmed to be in cardiopulmonary arrest.

Final Preparations Underway for Overseas Pavilions at Expo

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition (Expo Association) opened the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka, to the press on April 9th for a "media day" event ahead of the official opening.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

World's First iPS Cell Heart Sheet Aims to Restore Cardiac Function

A new treatment using iPS cells, known for their ability to transform into any type of cell in the body, is poised to become the first of its kind in the world. A venture from Osaka University has applied to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for approval to manufacture and market the innovative therapy.

After 10 Years, Key Tunnel for Sapporo Shinkansen Breaks Through

Construction of the Hokkaido Shinkansen extension to Sapporo reached a major milestone on April 8th with the breakthrough of the Nodao Tunnel in Yakumo Town, southern Hokkaido, after 10 years of work.

Rocket and Space Museum Opens in Kushimoto, Wakayama

A museum dedicated to rockets and space has opened in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, home to Japan's first private rocket launch site.

Death Toll Could Reach 298,000 in Nankai Trough Megaquake

The Japanese government has released an updated damage forecast for a potential Nankai Trough megaquake, estimating that up to 298,000 people could die in the worst-case scenario. This projection reflects a slight reduction from the previous estimate of 332,000 deaths made 13 years ago.

Record Number of Infectious Gastroenteritis Cases in March

Infectious gastroenteritis cases are spreading rapidly across Japan, with the number of patients in March reaching the highest level in the past ten years for this time of year.

Japan Unveils Four-Stage Evacuation Plan for Mount Fuji Eruption

The Japanese government on March 21st released a report outlining countermeasures for volcanic ash in the event of a Mount Fuji eruption, including a four-stage evacuation plan based on ashfall volume.

Japan Advances iPS Cell Technology with New Osaka Facility

A new facility for the research and production of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells has been completed in Osaka's Nakanoshima district and was unveiled to the press on March 19th.

First Commercial Reactor Dismantling Begins at Hamaoka

Chubu Electric Power has begun dismantling the reactor at Unit 2 of the Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. This marks the first time a commercial nuclear reactor is being dismantled in Japan.