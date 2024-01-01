Entertainment | Mar 21

Voice Cast Unveiled for New Anime About Reincarnated Lady

TOKYO, Mar 21 (News On Japan) - The upcoming TV anime "The Reincarnated Young Lady is Taming the Dragon Emperor" has announced its main cast with Shu Uchida as Jill Serveil and Kikunosuke Toya as Hadith Theos Rave. A teaser PV has also been released.

Jill Serveil (CV: Shu Uchida), betrayed by her fiance, finds herself regressing in time from the age of 16 to 10 just before dying. She possesses powerful magic that has earned her the reputation of a war goddess. Determined not to repeat the same mistakes, she impulsively proposes to the cursed emperor, Hadith.

Hadith Theos Rave (CV: Kikunosuke Toya) is the young emperor of the Rave Empire, believed to be the reincarnation of the Dragon God Rave and known as the "Dragon Emperor."

Jill Serveil is a girl with the strong magical powers of a war goddess. After being betrayed by her fiance and facing death, she regresses in time and, in a bid to avoid repeating her past mistakes, proposes to the cursed emperor Hadith, the young emperor of the Rave Empire. He is known as the "Dragon Emperor," being the reincarnation of the Dragon God Rave.

"The Reincarnated Young Lady is Taming the Dragon Emperor" is a fantasy story weaving the tale of Jill and Hadith, the young emperor of the Rave Empire. After having her engagement annulled by the crown prince and being sentenced to execution, Jill finds herself sent back six years in time at the moment of her death. To avoid the route to ruin, she impulsively proposes to Hadith, who is destined to fall into darkness six years later. The anime is scheduled to air in 2024.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

