Yoko Kumada Stuns in Swimwear at Fashion Event

OSAKA, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - At the "KANSAI COLLECTION 2024 SPRING & SUMMER" fashion event held on March 20 at the Kyocera Dome Osaka, celebrity Yoko Kumada made a striking appearance.

Accompanied by gravure idol Airi Shirakawa and model Ayu Kiyokawa, she took to the runway and, at the head of the runway, the trio suddenly discarded their coats to reveal daring swimsuit looks, showcasing their impressive figures.

The audience were treated to Kumada posing in a pastel pink bikini, posed with her remarkably toned abs, drawing intense attention despite being 41 years old.

In a press conference following the event, when asked about the part of her body she's most confident in, Kumada promptly responded, "My abs. I'm a mother of three, but I work hard to keep my stomach tight."

She also shared, "Actually, my eldest daughter was here at the venue for the first time. It felt great to proudly show her what mom's job is like," with a proud smile that only a mother could have.

Source: ANN