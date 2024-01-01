Entertainment | Mar 22

Yoko Kumada Stuns in Swimwear at Fashion Event

OSAKA, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - At the "KANSAI COLLECTION 2024 SPRING & SUMMER" fashion event held on March 20 at the Kyocera Dome Osaka, celebrity Yoko Kumada made a striking appearance.

Accompanied by gravure idol Airi Shirakawa and model Ayu Kiyokawa, she took to the runway and, at the head of the runway, the trio suddenly discarded their coats to reveal daring swimsuit looks, showcasing their impressive figures.

The audience were treated to Kumada posing in a pastel pink bikini, posed with her remarkably toned abs, drawing intense attention despite being 41 years old.

In a press conference following the event, when asked about the part of her body she's most confident in, Kumada promptly responded, "My abs. I'm a mother of three, but I work hard to keep my stomach tight."

She also shared, "Actually, my eldest daughter was here at the venue for the first time. It felt great to proudly show her what mom's job is like," with a proud smile that only a mother could have.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: ANN

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Emperor and Empress Visit Ishikawa to Observe Earthquake Aftermath

The Emperor and Empress embarked on a visit to Ishikawa Prefecture, aiming to personally assess the devastation caused by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Mammoth Tokyo Housing Complex Grapples with Aging Residents

Near JR Akabane Station in Tokyo's Kita Ward, the massive Kirigaoka Housing Complex stands as a dense collection of apartment buildings. The area around this huge complex is eerily quiet, with few people passing by.

Tokyo Hosts Fashion Contest for Students to Discover Global Designers

In an effort to unearth and nurture fashion designers who can make their mark on the world stage, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has organized a fashion contest specifically for students.

Hokusai's Masterpiece Series Fetches over $3.5 million

All 46 prints of Hokusai's "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji" were auctioned off at Christie's on Tuesday, fetching over $3.5 million.

Princess Aiko Attends Gakushuin University Graduation

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Letters at Gakushuin University on Wednesday.

FOLLOW US
         