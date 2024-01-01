Gundam SEED Questions War and Future

TOKYO, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - The special program "Anime Questions War and the Future: 20 Years of Gundam SEED" will be broadcast on NHK General TV from 10:45 pm to 11:28 pm on March 25th.

This program delves into the popular "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED" series, which continues to boast popularity even approximately 20 years after its TV anime broadcast, as evidenced by the theatrical anime "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM" released in January, which surpassed 4 billion yen in box office revenue.

In the program, the creators, including a producer with a background in journalism who resolved to convey the realities of war to children amid the global situation following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States in 2001, will reveal the untold stories behind the birth of the "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED" series. Director Mitsuo Fukuda and others will share their insights. Chiaki Morosawa, who became the first female scriptwriter in the history of the "Gundam" series, will also be featured. As a mother of two, she took on the role of series composition and will discuss her intentions behind conveying a future beyond the "cycle of retaliation."

Source: Natalie