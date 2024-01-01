TOHO ANIMATION Booth Dazzles at AnimeJapan 2024

TOKYO, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - From AnimeJapan 2024, which started on March 23rd, we bring you a report from the TOHO ANIMATION booth. In terms of impact, it was one of the top attractions at AnimeJapan 2024.

The booth, located at East Hall 5 J47, featured a giant LED vision where visitors could enjoy previews of upcoming anime series and movies. Inside, there were exhibits from a variety of works, including those set to air in April such as "Kaiju No. 8," "Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF," "Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru," and "Mushoku Tensei II: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu," as well as "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" and "The Apothecary Diaries," which gathered attention in the winter season.

Upon entering the booth, a recommendation zone greeted visitors with popular characters and their memorable lines highlighted through special effects. There were also engaging exhibits like the "Haikyuu!!" corner, which demonstrated the impressive jumping power of volleyball players with an actual volleyball set at the appropriate height, and a display of the court map from "The Apothecary Diaries," where the protagonist, Maomao, works.

Additionally, with around 40 works on display, including "My Hero Academia," "Jujutsu Kaisen," "Spice and Wolf," and "Kaiju No. 8," the booth was truly impressive and worth checking out.

The "Mushoku Tensei" corner... or rather, the "Roxy Shrine" corner was particularly remarkable. It was dedicated to Roxy, the character who has been a pillar of support for the protagonist, Rudeus, and her "divine object" (used panties). The corner not only featured her costume and figures but also enshrined the divine object itself. Surrounding the area, chants of "Ro-xy! Ro-xy!" could be heard echoing, adding to the unforgettable experience at the TOHO ANIMATION booth.

Source: Dengeki