TOKYO, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - Celebrating its 20th broadcast anniversary, the hugely popular show "Run for Money" is making a big splash on the silver screen this summer!

Set in Tokyo, with a total prize money exceeding 100 million yen and a total of 1,000 participants, the fate of the game hinges on six key players...!?

Survive the largest game in history!

"Run for Money THE MOVIE" begins its game on July 19, 2024!

Source: 東映映画チャンネル