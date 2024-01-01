SUPER BEAVER to Rock Budokan in Upcoming Tour Extravaganza

TOKYO, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - SUPER BEAVER has announced their upcoming live tour "Urban Camel TOUR 2024 – Seihah! Tutu Uraura," which is set to take place from October to December.

The tour will kick off on October 4th at the J:COM Hall Hachioji in Tokyo and will conclude with two performances at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on December 3rd and 4th, totaling 17 shows.

Ticket pre-sales for the official SUPER BEAVER fan club, Tomo no Kai, will be available until 23:59 on March 26th, and pre-sales through the official website will continue until 23:59 on March 31st.

2024年10月4日（金）東京都 J:COMホール八王子

2024年10月6日（日）山梨県 YCC県民文化ホール（山梨県立県民文化ホール）

2024年10月11日（金）大分県 iichikoグランシアタ

2024年10月13日（日）宮崎県 都城市総合文化ホールMJ

2024年10月17日（木）埼玉県 大宮ソニックシティ

2024年10月19日（土）秋田県 あきた芸術劇場ミルハス 大ホール

2024年10月23日（水）大阪府 フェスティバルホール

2024年10月24日（木）大阪府 フェスティバルホール

2024年11月2日（土）愛知県 名古屋国際会議場センチュリーホール

2024年11月3日（日）愛知県 名古屋国際会議場センチュリーホール

2024年11月7日（木）香川県 レクザムホール（香川県県民ホール）

2024年11月9日（土）鳥取県 米子コンベンションセンター BiG SHiP

2024年11月20日（水）富山県 オーバード・ホール

2024年11月22日（金）福島県 いわき芸術文化交流館アリオス

2024年11月26日（火）佐賀県 佐賀市文化会館

2024年12月3日（火）東京都 日本武道館

2024年12月4日（水）東京都 日本武道館

Source: Natalie