Entertainment | Mar 26

Kyoto International Manga Museum Releases First Official Guidebook

KYOTO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - The Kyoto International Manga Museum, celebrating its 17th year since opening, is set to release its first official guidebook titled "What is Manga? Understanding Manga through Manga" in mid-April, published by Seigensha.

The museum's permanent exhibition "What is Manga?"—often the subject of inquiries by foreign visitors—served as the foundation for this publication, which aims to answer common questions about manga. The book expands upon the exhibition's content to serve as a comprehensive guide to manga culture.

Within its pages, the guidebook presents a variety of topics surrounding manga, including "The History of Manga," "The Manga Industry in Numbers," and "The Expansion of Digital Publishing." It also functions as a visual book that showcases the museum's impressive collection of over 300,000 manga-related materials through extensive illustrations. Additionally, it serves as an educational manga featuring original characters like Neko Curator and Dr. Neko, making it an enjoyable read for both children and adults.

The appendix "True Stories! The Person Inside Neko Curator" reveals some of the lesser-known activities of the Kyoto International Manga Museum. From April 1, the museum's shop will offer an advance sale of the book, with plans for digital distribution on Kindle within April. To celebrate the publication, the museum is selling a limited-time online ticket package that includes admission and the guidebook at a discounted rate from the release date until June 25. The guidebook will be presented to visitors at the reception desk upon their visit. For more details, check the official website of the Kyoto International Manga Museum.

Comment by Hiroshi Aramata, Director of the Kyoto International Manga Museum: "Manga is an incredible invention that has silently connected the entire world and become 'the next language' after words. It's like a 'monitor that doesn't need electricity.' Once reflected on the manga screen, anything can be transformed into manga. Now, where will manga take us next?"

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Shohei Ohtani press conference: Dodgers star says he "never bet on baseball or any other sports"

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, whose interpreter was fired amid gambling allegations, told the media at a press conference on Monday that he "never bet on baseball or any other sports." (ABC News)

The Hidden Reasons Behind School Absences

Amid a record high number of elementary and junior high school students not attending school, a survey has revealed a significant gap between the students' self-reported reasons and teachers' perceptions.

The Challenge of Changing Doctors' Long Hours

In an upcoming shift titled "Work Style Reform for Physicians," set to commence next month, a cap on overtime hours will be introduced for doctors. However, there's a catch: hours spent on overnight duty won't be counted as work time, raising questions about the effectiveness of these changes.

NTT Launches AI Service with Advanced Japanese Language Processing

NTT announced Monday the commencement of services utilizing its proprietary large-scale language model, 'tsuzumi.' Aimed at corporations and governmental entities, this generative AI service boasts superior capabilities in processing Japanese texts and documents compared to 'ChatGPT' by America's 'OpenAI.'

Spring's First Bloom in Kyushu

The first blossoming of Somei Yoshino cherry trees has been officially declared in Kyushu following the confirmation of five or six flowers on sample trees at the Miyazaki Local Meteorological Observatory.

FOLLOW US
         