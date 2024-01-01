"Kingdom" Reaches Climactic Battle

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - The TV anime "Kingdom" Series 5, which is currently being broadcast on NHK every Saturday at midnight, has announced that Episode 12 "The Late Night of Victory and Defeat" and the final episode (Episode 13) "The Pride of Sai Taku" will be aired back-to-back on March 30th.

Since its premiere in January, the fifth series has been depicting the Battle of Kokuyou Hills, the first step towards the unification of China by the state of Qin, against the state of Zhao. Now, only episodes 12 and the final episode (13) remain. Don't miss the last two episodes as the battle reaches its climax!

On March 30th (Saturday) at 24:00, NHK General TV will broadcast episodes 12 and 13 (the final episode) of the fifth series of the TV anime "Kingdom" in succession! The series, which has been broadcasting one episode (approximately 30 minutes) each night, will now expand to approximately one hour of broadcast time with the consecutive airing of episodes 12 "The Late Night of Victory and Defeat" and 13 "The Pride of Sai Taku." This promises to be an ultimate night of enjoyment for the world of the TV anime "Kingdom"!

The fifth series has depicted the Battle of Kokuyou Hills as the first step towards the unification of China. The story has followed the fierce battle between the Qin army, led by the bandit-born general Kan Ki, and the Zhao army, led by Kei Sha. With only episodes 12 and 13 remaining, the story is reaching its conclusion. The members of the Fei Xin Unit, led by Xin, who has grown significantly through the battle, the military strategist He Liao Diao, Qiang Lei who has powered up as the deputy leader through various encounters and separations, and the members of the Fei Xin Unit, including En who demonstrated her deputy leader's strength in the difficult crossing battle, and the unpredictable "Charisma of Brutality" Kan Ki, will reach a thrilling conclusion to their intense battle.

The decisive battle not to be missed will be broadcast on NHK General TV on March 30th (Saturday) from 24:00. Do not miss the climax of the TV anime "Kingdom" Series 5!

TV Anime "Kingdom" Series 5 Information: [Broadcast Period] Every Saturday at midnight on NHK General TV (Note: Broadcast times are subject to change.) [Synopsis of Series 5] In the state of Qin (Shin Koku) in western China before the common era, Xin (Shin), a former servant who dreams of becoming "the greatest general under the heavens" with his now-deceased friend Piao (Hyou), becomes involved in a coup d'état over the throne of Qin as a boy and fatefully encounters the 31st King of Qin, Ei Sei (Ying Zheng). As the captain of the Qin army's "Fei Xin Unit," Xin joins the battlefield and, together with Ei Sei, aims for the unprecedented unification of China, steadily rising through the ranks while competing with his contemporaries, generals like Meng Tian (Mou Ten) and Wang Ben (Ou Hon). On the other hand, Ei Sei, who ascended to the throne of Qin at a young age, also carefully accumulates power within the court and finally wrests control of the country from the chancellor Lü Buwei. This sets the stage for the earnest pursuit of the long-cherished goal of unifying China. The Qin army aims to capture Kokuyou Hills in the state of Zhao as a new foothold for unification. The Fei Xin Unit, led by Xin, joins the battle for Kokuyou Hills, but the Qin army's general is Kan Ki, known as the "Charisma of Brutality," who does not hesitate to use ruthless methods to win. The Zhao army's general is Kei Sha, a genius military strategist trusted by Li Mu (Ri Boku) and nicknamed "The Silent Hunter." Under the leadership of these generals, each harboring unfathomable terror, the battle for the strategic point of Kokuyou Hills begins!

Source: Dengeki