Downtown Matsumoto Seeks Truth in Libel Case

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - Ahead of the first oral arguments on Thursday in a lawsuit seeking damages for defamation against Bungeishunju Ltd., publisher of "Shukan Bunshun", talent Hitoshi Matsumoto released a statement saying he wants to return to making people laugh.

Matsumoto is suing Bungeishunju for 550 million yen in damages and the publication of a correction article to restore his honor, following an article that allegedly defamed him by suggesting he induced a woman into sexual acts.

His side argues that the article has dealt a fatal blow to his entertainment career, diminishing his social standing.

Through his legal representative, Matsumoto expressed the following:

"I have always aspired to make people laugh. It is disheartening and saddening to see many unable to find humor because of me, innocent juniors caught up in the situation, and my arguments drowned out and rejected by an unreasonable world. I hope the truth reaches the public soon, so I can return to making people laugh."

In December last year, "Shukan Bunshun" reported allegations that several women were forced into sexual acts by Matsumoto in 2015.

The editorial department of "Shukan Bunshun" has stated, "We are confident in our series of articles" regarding these reports.

Source: ANN