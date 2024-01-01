Society | Mar 27

"Goddess" Butterflies Announce Spring's Arrival

KYOTO, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - The emergence of the Gifu butterfly, a harbinger of spring, has commenced once again this year in Fukuchiyama City, Kyoto Prefecture.

Designated as an endangered species by the Ministry of the Environment, the Gifu butterfly, known as the "goddess of spring," begins to emerge around the time cherry blossoms start to bloom.

Hobbyist Yojiro Daichi, from Fukuchiyama City, has been engaged in the artificial rearing of these precious butterflies in his garden for over 30 years. This year, the emergence started on March 13, with the Gifu butterfly taking about an hour to transform into its vibrant form, characterized by black and yellow stripes and red spots.

Approximately 150 butterflies are expected to emerge by early April, to be released into the countryside as they herald the arrival of spring.

Source: YOMIURI

