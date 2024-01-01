Entertainment | Mar 27

Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan

TOKYO, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - Following the movie sequel "Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan: The Movie," which was released in December 2013, the collaboration between the popular characters Lupin and Conan continues...

Following a hunting accident that results in the deaths of Queen Sakura and Prince Gill of the Vespania Kingdom, Princess Mira is set to inherit the throne. Unable to accept her mother and brother's deaths, Mira refuses to ascend to the throne. During a reception in Tokyo, Mira seizes the opportunity to escape and ends up switching places with Ran, who bears a striking resemblance to her. While Ran is in Mira's place, Mira enjoys a brief taste of freedom with Fujiko and Lupin. Meanwhile, Conan teams up with Daisuke Jigen to uncover the truth behind the hunting accident...

On March 31st at 7:00 PM, BS12 TwellV's "Sunday Anime Theater" will broadcast "Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan."

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Dengeki

MORE Entertainment NEWS

Trailer: "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"

The latest trailer for the Japanese version of "Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire", the fourth installment of the world's long-awaited "Monster Verse" project series, has been released!

Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan

Following the movie sequel "Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan: The Movie," which was released in December 2013, the collaboration between the popular characters Lupin and Conan continues...

Anime "Cherry Magic" Reaches Climax

The 12th episode of the TV anime "Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!" (30歳まで童貞だと魔法使いになれるらしい) aired on March 27th.

POPULAR NEWS

Princess Aiko Journeys Through Time at Ise Shrine Museum

During a visit to Mie Prefecture, Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Japan's past at a museum within the sacred precincts of Ise Shrine on Wednesday morning.

Soaring Land Prices Drive Families Away from Tokyo to Suburbs

As housing prices continue to surge in Japan's capital, a phenomenon known as "Escape from Tokyo" is seeing families with children moving out of Tokyo to neighboring prefectures such as Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.

Wakata to Retire from JAXA

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has announced that astronaut Koichi Wakata will retire from the agency on March 31.

Princess Aiko Visits Ise Shrine Alone

The eldest daughter of Emperor and Empress, Princess Aiko, made her first solo visit to Ise Shrine's Inner Shrine on Tuesday, her first visit since her junior high school days, 10 years ago.

Land Prices in Japan Rise for Third Consecutive Year

As of January 1 this year, land prices across Japan have increased for the third consecutive year, with the rate of increase also expanding, indicating a clear recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

FOLLOW US
         