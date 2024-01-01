Camp Out with Cute Characters

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - "Laid-Back Camp", an outdoor girls' story, is about to pitch a new smartphone puzzle game.

"Laid-Back Camp," also known as Yuru Camp in Japan, is currently serialized in the manga app "COMIC FUZ" by Houbunsha, which depicts high school girls from Motosu High School enjoying camping trips alone or with friends, savoring delicious meals and beautiful scenery.

The TV anime "Laid-Back Camp SEASON 3" will start airing on April 4th (Thursday) across ten stations.

"Pazu Camp" is currently in active development, with simple controls that can be enjoyed by anyone. A feature of the game is the cute life-sized characters.

Source: Dengeki