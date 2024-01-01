Entertainment | Mar 29

"Aki and Haru: A Second Serving" Trailer

TOKYO, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - Former high school classmates Akiyoshi Junta (Aki) and Fujishiro Harutsugi (Haru), though attending different universities, have been living together in a quiet residential house. Now in their senior year of college and busy job hunting, Haru decides to pursue a career as a photographer and lands a position at a photo studio, while Aki secures a job at an interior goods company.

The night they celebrate their job offers with a "Takoyaki Pie" party, attended by Yoneyama, Mugita, Azusa, and Yukino, Aki receives an email announcing his assignment to work in Osaka. With graduation approaching, the realization that their time living together is limited casts a shadow of melancholy and unease between them.

One day, Haru's sister, Rikka, comes to announce her marriage. Hearing the reason behind her decision, Aki realizes he harbors feelings for Haru that go beyond friendship. However, Aki resolves to keep these emotions to himself. Since hearing about Aki's Osaka assignment, Haru has been visibly distracted, pondering whether this marks the end of their peaceful and happy cohabitation over the past four years. The question remains: what future awaits Aki and Haru as they step into adulthood?

by Aya Takahashi

Source: CinemaGene-Film information media for girls

