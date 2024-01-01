The Dark Spiral of Youth Fighting Injustice

TOKYO, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - The film "Young Warriors" is a drama that depicts the lives of young people veering into unexpected directions due to violence.

It follows the actions of three childhood friends who, under the guise of rectifying society, progressively escalate their condemnation of people's minor infractions and discrimination. Directed by Takataro Ninomiya, known for "The Dreams We Escaped" among others, the film reunites Ninomiya with Ryota Bando from the drama "Ah, Love Hotel – Secrets," and features Rion Takahashi of the "Tokyo Revengers" series, and Naoyuki Shimizu from "The Boy with the Dead Eyes."

Source: シネマトゥデイ