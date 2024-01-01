Entertainment | Mar 29

The Dark Spiral of Youth Fighting Injustice

TOKYO, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - The film "Young Warriors" is a drama that depicts the lives of young people veering into unexpected directions due to violence.

It follows the actions of three childhood friends who, under the guise of rectifying society, progressively escalate their condemnation of people's minor infractions and discrimination. Directed by Takataro Ninomiya, known for "The Dreams We Escaped" among others, the film reunites Ninomiya with Ryota Bando from the drama "Ah, Love Hotel – Secrets," and features Rion Takahashi of the "Tokyo Revengers" series, and Naoyuki Shimizu from "The Boy with the Dead Eyes."

"Aki and Haru: A Second Serving" Trailer

Former high school classmates Akiyoshi Junta (Aki) and Fujishiro Harutsugi (Haru), though attending different universities, have been living together in a quiet residential house. Now in their senior year of college and busy job hunting, Haru decides to pursue a career as a photographer and lands a position at a photo studio, while Aki secures a job at an interior goods company.

Camp Out with Cute Characters

"Laid-Back Camp", an outdoor girls' story, is about to pitch a new smartphone puzzle game.

"Reiji Himuro": A Decade of Yakuza Drama

The trailer for "Reiji Himuro," the 10th-anniversary commemorative work of the "Japan Unity" series, has been unveiled.

Japan's SLIM Probe Revives After Second Night

JAXA has announced the revival of the unmanned explorer "SLIM" following its successful hibernation after making Japan's first moon landing. The probe successfully endured a second lunar night, a period during which temperatures can drop to as low as minus 170 degrees Celsius.

A Blooming Delay in Tokyo, Storms Forecast

Somei Yoshino cherry trees are on the verge of full bloom in Tokyo, with forecasts indicating that the blossoms could be officially declared anytime. However, there is a risk of spring storms developing through Friday.

Seven-Eleven to Extend Expiry of Onigiri by 8 Hours

Seven-Eleven have extended the expiry date of its hand-rolled onigiri (rice balls), including salmon, plum, kelp, spicy cod roe, and tuna mayonnaise varieties.

Japan's New Blueprint for Developing Next-Generation Domestic Aircraft

The Japanese government finalized a new strategy on Wednesday aimed at the development of next-generation domestic aircraft, including initiatives for eco-friendly aviation technologies.

Princess Aiko Journeys Through Time at Ise Shrine Museum

During a visit to Mie Prefecture, Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Japan's past at a museum within the sacred precincts of Ise Shrine on Wednesday morning.

