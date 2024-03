TOKYO, Mar 30 (News On Japan) - As part of the revival screening project by Filmarks, celebrating its 20th anniversary since its release, "The Place Promised in Our Early Days" will be revived in theaters nationwide starting May 17, 2024.

This initiative, which showcases the 2004 Japanese anime film by Makoto Shinkai, marks the second installment of a two-month consecutive revival screening plan.

