Sci-Tech | Mar 31

Endangered Eels Found in Dotonbori

OSAKA, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - At an event dedicated to the wildlife of Yodo River, a rare Japanese eel was revealed to the public for the first time.

The event was hosted by Mainichi Broadcasting System and the Osaka Environmental Agricultural and Water Research Institute's Center for Biodiversity. It attracted around 120 participants, ranging from adults to children, who were informed about the Yodo River's history and the significant changes in fish species due to the invasion of non-native species.

The highlight of the venue was the first public display of the endangered Japanese eel, which had settled in a fish habitat made of bamboo, devised by the Mainichi Broadcasting System's program "Aeeeeeei ko." This habitat was submerged in the Dotonbori River as part of the show's project.

This was the first occasion an eel was caught using the submerged fish habitat in the Dotonbori River, captivating visitors with the sight of an eel making its home in the heart of the city.

Source: MBS

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Japan's SLIM Probe Revives After Second Night

JAXA has announced the revival of the unmanned explorer "SLIM" following its successful hibernation after making Japan's first moon landing. The probe successfully endured a second lunar night, a period during which temperatures can drop to as low as minus 170 degrees Celsius.

Wakata to Retire from JAXA

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has announced that astronaut Koichi Wakata will retire from the agency on March 31.

Research Facility Featuring JAXA Opens Near Linear Shinkansen Station

A new community-focused research facility, which includes participation from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) among others, has opened its doors near the site of an under-construction Linear Shinkansen station.

POPULAR NEWS

Three Months After Quake: Thousands Still Without Water

Three months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on April 1, claiming the lives of 244 individuals, including those related to the disaster.

BBC Releases Sequel to Sexual Abuse Cases

The BBC has aired additional segments of its interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up," revealing discussions on compensation related to two more staff members involved in sexual misconduct.

$1.6 Million 'TOKYO' Monument Unveiled

A new monument emblazoned with 'TOKYO' has been unveiled at a staggering cost of 160 million yen ($1.6 million) in Tokyo's Central District.

'Pulegone' Identified as Possible Cause of Toxic Poisonings

A potentially lethal toxin, known as "Pulegone," has emerged as a suspect in the controversy surrounding Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's red yeast rice supplements.

Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Late

Japan's Meteorological Agency announced the blooming of the Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms in Tokyo at 2 p.m. on Friday, five days later than average.

FOLLOW US
         