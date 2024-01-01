Endangered Eels Found in Dotonbori

OSAKA, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - At an event dedicated to the wildlife of Yodo River, a rare Japanese eel was revealed to the public for the first time.

The event was hosted by Mainichi Broadcasting System and the Osaka Environmental Agricultural and Water Research Institute's Center for Biodiversity. It attracted around 120 participants, ranging from adults to children, who were informed about the Yodo River's history and the significant changes in fish species due to the invasion of non-native species.

The highlight of the venue was the first public display of the endangered Japanese eel, which had settled in a fish habitat made of bamboo, devised by the Mainichi Broadcasting System's program "Aeeeeeei ko." This habitat was submerged in the Dotonbori River as part of the show's project.

This was the first occasion an eel was caught using the submerged fish habitat in the Dotonbori River, captivating visitors with the sight of an eel making its home in the heart of the city.

Source: MBS