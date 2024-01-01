TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Actor and now director Sohei Motomura's inaugural directorial venture "The Place of Dreams: A Trilogy of People | 夢の在処 ひとびとのトリロジー" is set for a one-week exclusive late show starting June 1 at Ikebukuro Cinema Rosa in Tokyo.

The trilogy narrates the intertwined lives of characters navigating between their desires and dreams. The stories unfold across three parts: Yamaguchi, who harbors resentment for never having been kissed and being looked down upon by his friend Kawada; Ono, who invests his meager savings into a theatrical production; and a tale of a mermaid and a man on leave from work, both yearning to abandon everything for an utopian existence.

Source: 映画ナタリー