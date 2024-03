TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - In an unexpected move, the SCP Foundation has ventured into the movie industry, announcing the production of "SCP-682: The Unkillable Menace."

The trailer showcases the terrifying visage of SCP-682 and the foundation's fervent struggle against it, setting the stage for a cinematic exploration of one of the SCP universe's most formidable entities.

Source: ユギ イサナの色々部屋