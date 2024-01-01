Society | Apr 01

Princess Aiko Joins Red Cross

TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - The eldest daughter of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress, Princess Aiko, has officially joined the Japanese Red Cross Society, expressing her aspirations as she steps into her role.

Princess Aiko shared her feelings about beginning her career: "I felt a sense of solemnity realizing that I have taken a step forward as a working adult. My parents sent me off with words of encouragement, telling me to 'do my best.' As I start my days as a member of the workforce, I hope to quickly become accustomed to my workplace and do my best to be of service to everyone."

On Monday morning, just before 9:30 AM, Princess Aiko, along with other new employees, received her assignment notification from the president at the Japanese Red Cross Society's headquarters located in Minato, Tokyo.

Princess Aiko will work as a "contract employee," and her attendance will not be daily. She plans to balance her duties at the Japanese Red Cross with her responsibilities as a member of the Imperial Family, coordinating with the organization as needed.

Source: ANN

