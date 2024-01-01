Entertainment | Apr 02

Sexy Zone Announces New Group Name 'timelesz'

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - Following the departure of member Kento Nakajima, the trio formerly known as 'Sexy Zone' unveiled their new group name, 'timelesz', on April 1.

Fuma Kikuchi, Shori Sato, and So Matsushima hosted a live stream on the group's official YouTube and Instagram at 8 PM, jointly announcing, "We are timelesz."

Kikuchi shared the story behind the name, saying, "When Marius Yo left, the five of us had created a song titled 'timeless'. When thinking of a new group name, we wanted something that all of us had thought of together."

In addition to revealing their new name, the trio announced plans for a 'timelesz' arena tour and the launch of auditions to recruit new members.

On X, hashtags related to 'timelesz' and 'new members' trended, with comments like "A blend of 'timeless' and Sexy Zone! How wonderful" and "An unexpected audition for new members" highlighting the buzz around the group's fresh start and future plans.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: ANN

