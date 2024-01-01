Sci-Tech | Apr 02

Japan's New Volcano Research Center Activated

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - The Japan government's 'Volcano Research and Investigation Headquarters' was inaugurated on April 1st, with a ceremony marking the start of its mission to centralize the observation and research of volcanoes, aiming to enhance disaster prevention measures.

The headquarters is tasked with developing methods for assessing volcanic activity nationwide and addressing disaster prevention challenges.

By collecting and analyzing research outcomes from administrative bodies and universities, it aims to strengthen measures against the 111 active volcanoes in the country.

Until now, observations and research were primarily conducted by the Meteorological Agency and various research institutions. However, the necessity for an organization to centrally manage these efforts, similar to earthquake research and investigation, had been pointed out.

The first meeting of the headquarters is expected to take place in early this month.

Endangered Eels Found in Dotonbori

At an event dedicated to the wildlife of Yodo River, a rare Japanese eel was revealed to the public for the first time.

Japan's SLIM Probe Revives After Second Night

JAXA has announced the revival of the unmanned explorer "SLIM" following its successful hibernation after making Japan's first moon landing. The probe successfully endured a second lunar night, a period during which temperatures can drop to as low as minus 170 degrees Celsius.

Wakata to Retire from JAXA

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has announced that astronaut Koichi Wakata will retire from the agency on March 31.

