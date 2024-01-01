Japan's New Volcano Research Center Activated

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - The Japan government's 'Volcano Research and Investigation Headquarters' was inaugurated on April 1st, with a ceremony marking the start of its mission to centralize the observation and research of volcanoes, aiming to enhance disaster prevention measures.

The headquarters is tasked with developing methods for assessing volcanic activity nationwide and addressing disaster prevention challenges.

By collecting and analyzing research outcomes from administrative bodies and universities, it aims to strengthen measures against the 111 active volcanoes in the country.

Until now, observations and research were primarily conducted by the Meteorological Agency and various research institutions. However, the necessity for an organization to centrally manage these efforts, similar to earthquake research and investigation, had been pointed out.

The first meeting of the headquarters is expected to take place in early this month.