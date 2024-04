TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - The TV anime "BLEACH" has announced the release of a new game, "BLEACH THE HIGH SCHOOL WARFARE."

The game is an adventure title based on the illustrations from the "BLEACH" manga's art collection "JET," featuring characters dressed in high school uniforms.

The plot thickens as four individuals from the Wandenreich's Sternritter invade the Gotei High School!

Source: Dengeki