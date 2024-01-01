Society | Apr 03

Taiji Whale Museum Mourns Dead Marine Life

Wakayama, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - The Taiji Town Whale Museum in Wakayama Prefecture conducted a memorial service on Tuesday for marine mammals and fish that have died in captivity.

The ceremony took place in front of the memorial monument within the museum grounds, where local priests chanted sutras while the caretakers offered incense. As of April 1st, the museum houses nine species of cetaceans, in addition to displaying dioramas that replicate the traditional whaling methods of Taiji Town and exhibits on whale ecology.

Source: Kyodo

