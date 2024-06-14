Entertainment | Apr 04

'A Few Minutes of Cheer' Hits Theaters This June

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - Scheduled for a nationwide release in theaters on June 14, 2024, "A Few Minutes of Cheer" is a youth ensemble drama that delves into the authentic experiences of creativity and craftmanship.

The film centers on a high school boy, Kanata Asaya, who is deeply passionate about creating music videos. After being moved by a street performance, Asaya is determined to create a music video for the song, only to discover that the performer, Yoru Oriome, is a female teacher who had given up on her musical dreams. The film is brought to you by the video production team Hurray! and screenwriter Junji Hanada.

With the encounter between the two at its heart, the film vibrantly explores the pleasure and pain of creation. Hanada, known for his work on "Love Live!" and "A Place Further Than the Universe," penned the screenplay, while the character designs and virtually all aspects of the visual production were handled by Popurika, Ohajiki, and Magotsuki of the Hurray! team. This team, which has garnered attention for their work on Yorushika’s music videos and the ending sequence of the TV anime "Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie," now brings their highly anticipated first theater animation to the screen using Blender, a free 3D CG software, known for its unique and delicate visual style.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: EMOTION Label Channel

