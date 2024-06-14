Bullet Train's 'Juvenile' Music Video Featuring Mischievous Members Released

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - Bullet Train, a Japanese pop group, has released the music video for their new song "Jubnailer" on YouTube. The track is part of their first EP "Just like Bullet Train," which is set to be released on April 17th.

The music video, which features playful graphics, starts off with a cool opening scene and then shifts to show the members practicing in front of a mirror, where their reflections mischievously encourage them. The song itself, available for pre-release streaming as of April 3rd, embodies the group's philosophy and determination, with a message to never forget one's youthful spirit and playfulness. The fast-paced tune promises to be a hit at live performances.

The music video for "Jubnailer" has garnered attention for its lively portrayal of the band's ethos, as well as for the energetic "full-body mic performance" by leader Ryoga, who takes center stage and provides dynamic vocal accents throughout the song. Fans of Bullet Train can also look forward to their upcoming television and radio appearances, which include performances on CDTV and other programs. The group has been active in various media, with member Haru recently taking on his first solo lead role in a drama set in the spirit world of the Showa era. Bullet Train continues to redefine and update their unique style with their latest release, "Just like Bullet Train," and their music video for "Jubnailer" adds to their growing repertoire of vibrant and inspiring work.

