"Run For Money: THE MOVIE": A Cinematic Race Against Time

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Celebrating 20 years of the hugely popular TV show "Run For Money," the stakes have never been higher with a total prize pool exceeding 100 million yen and 1,000 participants ready to race.

The main cast includes Takumi Kawanishi, Kimata Syoya, and Aomi Kaneshiro from JO1, and Taiki Sato from FANTASTICS. Kawanishi portrays Yamato Tachibana, a sprinter from the prestigious Meio University track team; Kimata plays Ken Ikou, a university student addicted to investing; and Kaneshiro is Yuugo Kitamura, the third-generation owner of a struggling family-owned factory.

Source: Natalie