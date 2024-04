TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Korean star DJ SODA attended her first photobook launch event for "Candid" (published by Shueisha) in Tokyo on Sunday, appearing in a daringly bold outfit, charmed everyone with a cute greeting in Japanese, saying "I love you!"

The Korean DJ's photobook "Candid" is expected to give fans a closer look into the life and passions of the renowned DJ.

Source: Oricon