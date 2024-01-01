Entertainment | Apr 08

Yuzu Ready to Rock

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - The popular music duo Yuzu has announced the digital release of their new song "Chururi" on May 15, with plans to release a new album this summer.

This announcement was made as a surprise to fans following the conclusion of their performance at the newly opened Yokohama BUNTAI arena, located at the former site of Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium, on April 6 and 7.

During the inaugural performance titled "YUZU LIVE 2024 AGAIN AGAIN in Yokohama BUNTAI," Yuzu also revealed their plans for an extensive arena tour consisting of 30 shows, spanning from October this year to February 2025. The tour will take the duo to various venues across Japan, including Big Hat in Nagano, Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa, World Memorial Hall in Hyogo, National Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo, Mie Prefectural Sun Arena, Marine Messe Fukuoka, Hiroshima Green Arena, Osaka-Jo Hall, Aichi Sky Expo, Sundome Fukui, Morioka Takaya Arena in Iwate, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Kitayell, and Yokohama Arena in Kanagawa. Notably, the Yokohama Arena performances will span five days, with two of those days designated for live recording.

Ticket pre-sales for the fan club "Yuzu no Wa" began today, April 7. Additionally, on April 17, Yuzu will simultaneously release two live Blu-ray/DVDs titled "YUZU LIVE FILMS HIBIKI DAY1 BLUE×FUTARI" and "YUZU LIVE FILMS HIBIKI DAY2 RED×ALL STARS."

Yuzu's upcoming arena tour dates include performances on October 19 and 20 at Big Hat in Nagano, from October 25 to 27 at Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa, November 14 and 15 at World Memorial Hall in Hyogo, November 23 and 24 at National Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo, and many more, concluding with a series of concerts at Yokohama Arena from February 18 to 24, 2025, with live recordings scheduled for February 18 and 19.

Source: Natalie

MORE Entertainment NEWS

Battling Police Shadows in "The Undying Sakura"

Hana Sugisaki takes on the darkness within the police in the latest "Sakura" movie.

Arata Iura Stars in 'Tokyo Cowboy'

Japanese actor Arata Iura makes his American film debut and first starring role in "Tokyo Cowboy," a narrative that sees a Tokyo businessman finding his place in the vast landscapes of Montana, famously known as the "Big Sky Country."

Hikaru Utada and Sheena Ringo Set for First TV Appearance Together

Hikaru Utada is set to appear on the first regular broadcast of the new Nippon Television music program "with MUSIC" (every Saturday from 7:56 PM), which starts on April 13th. Shiina Ringo will also make a special appearance, marking the first time the two artists will perform together on television.

POPULAR NEWS

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

FOLLOW US
         