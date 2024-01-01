Yuzu Ready to Rock

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - The popular music duo Yuzu has announced the digital release of their new song "Chururi" on May 15, with plans to release a new album this summer.

This announcement was made as a surprise to fans following the conclusion of their performance at the newly opened Yokohama BUNTAI arena, located at the former site of Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium, on April 6 and 7.

During the inaugural performance titled "YUZU LIVE 2024 AGAIN AGAIN in Yokohama BUNTAI," Yuzu also revealed their plans for an extensive arena tour consisting of 30 shows, spanning from October this year to February 2025. The tour will take the duo to various venues across Japan, including Big Hat in Nagano, Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa, World Memorial Hall in Hyogo, National Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo, Mie Prefectural Sun Arena, Marine Messe Fukuoka, Hiroshima Green Arena, Osaka-Jo Hall, Aichi Sky Expo, Sundome Fukui, Morioka Takaya Arena in Iwate, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Kitayell, and Yokohama Arena in Kanagawa. Notably, the Yokohama Arena performances will span five days, with two of those days designated for live recording.

Ticket pre-sales for the fan club "Yuzu no Wa" began today, April 7. Additionally, on April 17, Yuzu will simultaneously release two live Blu-ray/DVDs titled "YUZU LIVE FILMS HIBIKI DAY1 BLUE×FUTARI" and "YUZU LIVE FILMS HIBIKI DAY2 RED×ALL STARS."

Yuzu's upcoming arena tour dates include performances on October 19 and 20 at Big Hat in Nagano, from October 25 to 27 at Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa, November 14 and 15 at World Memorial Hall in Hyogo, November 23 and 24 at National Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo, and many more, concluding with a series of concerts at Yokohama Arena from February 18 to 24, 2025, with live recordings scheduled for February 18 and 19.

Source: Natalie