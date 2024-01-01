Entertainment | Apr 08

Confessions of "Detective Conan"

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - The 105th volume of the popular manga series "Detective Conan" is set to be released on April 10th, with a long-awaited confession from Heiji!

Priced at 594 yen, this latest installment will be available under the Shonen Sunday Comics label, published by Shogakukan, and will consist of 192 pages.

With the goal of bringing Heiji and Kazuha's love to fruition, Ran and others take the couple to a scenic mountain spot. However, an unexpected disappearance of Kogoro Mouri occurs there!? And amidst this chaos, Heiji finds the perfect chance to confess his feelings! Moreover, the notorious thief Kaito Kid becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while targeting a gem exhibited at the Bell Tree Tower! Who could be his unexpected ally!? And the story gets even more thrilling with the appearance of that "high school detective."

For fans eager to purchase "Detective Conan" volume 105, it is available on Amazon and Rakuten Market. Be sure to check out the latest recommended manga releases, but beware of spoilers: In this newest volume, Heiji finds a golden opportunity to confess his love at a picturesque spot!

In other anime and manga news, "Blood Blockade Battlefront Beat 3" volume 2 has been released, featuring the mission to rescue Steven A. Starphase. The "Wise Man's Grandchild ES" series has reached its conclusion with its seventh volume, revealing the fate of Merlin and Melida's son, Slain, and his bond with Ekaterina—spoilers included. Additionally, the scoop on the student council room being a storage for erotic books and the introduction of new characters, including a girl who is an anime otaku with a penchant for mishaps, is stirring up interest in the second volume of "The Discipline Committee Chair Wants to Confiscate Erotic Books." Finally, the eleventh volume of "Majilumiere Corporation" reveals a daring infiltration into the underground experimental facility of the New Energy Agency to rescue President Shigemoto, with surprising developments awaiting.

Source: Dengeki

