Arata Iura Stars in 'Tokyo Cowboy'

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Japanese actor Arata Iura makes his American film debut and first starring role in "Tokyo Cowboy," a narrative that sees a Tokyo businessman finding his place in the vast landscapes of Montana, famously known as the "Big Sky Country."

Tasked with turning around a struggling ranch to profitability, protagonist Hideki, played by Iura, initially clings to his business suit and Tokyo norms, only to find himself out of depth in the American heartland. Amidst a series of misadventures and cultural mishaps, he embraces the local cowboy way of life, leading to life-altering encounters.

Arata Iura, an indispensable figure in the Japanese film industry, now ventures into the American cinema landscape, portraying a businessman transformed by his encounters with cowboy culture. The screenplay is a collaborative effort between Dave Boyle, known for his work on Netflix's "House of Ninjas," and Fumiko Fujita, a screenwriter and actress with notable credits, including the lead in Michel Gondry's "Tokyo!/Interior Design." Fujita also stars as Hideki's girlfriend in the film.

Adding to the film's allure, internationally renowned actor Jun Kunimura brings humor and expertise as a Wagyu specialist. The project is produced by Brigham Taylor, a Disney Studios stalwart with an impressive portfolio including the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series and "Tron: Legacy," showcasing a blend of global talents.

The recently released trailer starts with Hideki's bustling life as a brand manager in Tokyo, transitioning to the serene yet challenging setting of a Montana ranch. Despite his initial missteps in presenting a grand plan to revive the failing ranch, Hideki's determination shines as he adopts the cowboy attire and lifestyle, exclaiming a triumphant "Yeehaw!" Yet, the question remains: will his ambitious project succeed amidst continuous setbacks? The trailer teases the dynamics between Hideki, his superior and lover Keiko played by Fujita, and the Wagyu expert Wada, portrayed by Kunimura, against the backdrop of Montana's breathtaking natural beauty.

"Tokyo Cowboy" is set to premiere on June 7, 2024, promising a unique blend of cultures, personal growth, and the universal search for belonging.

Source: moviecollectionjp

