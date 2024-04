BEIJING, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - According to Chinese media reports, "The Boy and the Heron" directed by Hayao Miyazaki, has garnered over 500 million yuan (10 billion yen) at the box office, surpassing its Japanese earnings of about 8.8 billion yen within just five days of release.

"The Boy and the Heron" is a story of a young boy who encounters a heron while exploring the countryside near his home. This meeting marks the beginning of an extraordinary friendship.

Source: ANN