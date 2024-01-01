TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Hana Sugisaki takes on the darkness within the police in the latest "Sakura" movie.

Based on the bestselling series "The Undying Sakura | 朽ちないサクラ," which, along with its sequel "Sakura Under the Moonlight," has sold over 270,000 copies, the story unfolds around a heroine who, as a public relations officer for the prefectural police, isn't normally in an investigative role. However, she takes it upon herself to unravel the mystery behind her best friend's unnatural death.

Her investigation gradually uncovers the truth of the incident and the looming presence of the public security police. Sugisaki portrays the 26-year-old protagonist, Izumi Morikuchi. The film, directed by Hirotoshi Harada, known for "The Dangerous Detectives Return" (releasing May 24), marks his second feature film.

Source: シネマトゥデイ