Entertainment | Apr 09

Battling Police Shadows in "The Undying Sakura"

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Hana Sugisaki takes on the darkness within the police in the latest "Sakura" movie.

Based on the bestselling series "The Undying Sakura | 朽ちないサクラ," which, along with its sequel "Sakura Under the Moonlight," has sold over 270,000 copies, the story unfolds around a heroine who, as a public relations officer for the prefectural police, isn't normally in an investigative role. However, she takes it upon herself to unravel the mystery behind her best friend's unnatural death.

Her investigation gradually uncovers the truth of the incident and the looming presence of the public security police. Sugisaki portrays the 26-year-old protagonist, Izumi Morikuchi. The film, directed by Hirotoshi Harada, known for "The Dangerous Detectives Return" (releasing May 24), marks his second feature film.

Source: シネマトゥデイ

MORE Entertainment NEWS

Battling Police Shadows in "The Undying Sakura"

Hana Sugisaki takes on the darkness within the police in the latest "Sakura" movie.

Arata Iura Stars in 'Tokyo Cowboy'

Japanese actor Arata Iura makes his American film debut and first starring role in "Tokyo Cowboy," a narrative that sees a Tokyo businessman finding his place in the vast landscapes of Montana, famously known as the "Big Sky Country."

Hikaru Utada and Sheena Ringo Set for First TV Appearance Together

Hikaru Utada is set to appear on the first regular broadcast of the new Nippon Television music program "with MUSIC" (every Saturday from 7:56 PM), which starts on April 13th. Shiina Ringo will also make a special appearance, marking the first time the two artists will perform together on television.

POPULAR NEWS

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

FOLLOW US
         