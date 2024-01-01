Society | Apr 10

Retired Emperor Makes Rare Public Appearance

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita paid their respects at the Meiji Shrine, marking the 110th anniversary of the passing of Empress Shoken, consort to Emperor Meiji. This visit was the couple’s first public appearance in approximately five months.

Around 11:30 AM, the Emperor Emeritus arrived at the shrine and exchanged greetings with the welcoming chief priest. He then proceeded to the main sanctuary, offering a ceremonial branch and paying his respects.

Despite the rain, the Empress Emerita arrived shortly after. A moment of concern arose as she appeared to stumble while ascending the stairs to the main sanctuary. Promptly, an Imperial Household Agency security officer was at her side to assist, and she continued to the sanctuary for her visit.

This public appearance by the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita is their first since November of the previous year, marking roughly five months. Prior to their visit, Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress also paid their respects at the shrine, followed by visits from Prince Akishino and his wife in the afternoon.

Source: TBS

MORE Society NEWS

Emperor and Empress Visit Meiji Shrine

Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan visited Meiji Shrine in Tokyo to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the passing of Empress Dowager Shoken, consort to Emperor Meiji.

1,800 Invited to "Spring Garden Party"

The Imperial Spring Garden Party, set to be held on April 23rd at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens, will see about 1,800 guests, including local government officials, achievers across various fields and their spouses, gracing the event by the invitation of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

POPULAR NEWS

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

FOLLOW US
         