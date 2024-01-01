Retired Emperor Makes Rare Public Appearance

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita paid their respects at the Meiji Shrine, marking the 110th anniversary of the passing of Empress Shoken, consort to Emperor Meiji. This visit was the couple’s first public appearance in approximately five months.

Around 11:30 AM, the Emperor Emeritus arrived at the shrine and exchanged greetings with the welcoming chief priest. He then proceeded to the main sanctuary, offering a ceremonial branch and paying his respects.

Despite the rain, the Empress Emerita arrived shortly after. A moment of concern arose as she appeared to stumble while ascending the stairs to the main sanctuary. Promptly, an Imperial Household Agency security officer was at her side to assist, and she continued to the sanctuary for her visit.

This public appearance by the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita is their first since November of the previous year, marking roughly five months. Prior to their visit, Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress also paid their respects at the shrine, followed by visits from Prince Akishino and his wife in the afternoon.

Source: TBS