Ikuta Erika Performs at CLUB251

Apr 10

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - Erika Ikuta released her solo debut EP "capriccioso" on Wednesday, with a track provided by Ryota Yanagisawa (SUPER BEAVER), which she performed at CLUB251 in Shimokitazawa, Tokyo.

The monochrome footage expresses Ikuta's strong feelings about her solo debut. The video is directed by Takuro Okubo, who also directed "Laundry". Ikuta commented on the highlight of the music video, saying, "The a cappella at the beginning was actually the first take, which was thrilling."

