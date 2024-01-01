Exploring the Mysteries of Abe no Seimei

KYOTO, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - Abe no Seimei, a charismatic onmyoji from the Heian period, continues to captivate through novels, manga, and films, though shrouded in mystery.

Possessing the foresight and expertise in curse-crafting, Seimei secured the trust of the era's elites, playing a crucial role in political and ceremonial decisions. However, his life and achievements are laden with unanswered questions. We embarked on an exhaustive investigation of Seimei's remnants in Kyoto, starting with the scenic Arashiyama, known among the informed for its connection to Seimei.

Notably, the Seimei Shrine and Ichijo Modoribashi bridge, alongside the purported grave site at Saga Gobyo, offer glimpses into the mysterious life of Abe no Seimei.

Despite his prominence, much about Seimei's life remains speculative, including his familial lineage and the specifics of his birth. Legends suggest he was born to a fox spirit mother in the wilderness. His birthplace theories vary, with the Seimei Shrine in Osaka claiming an ancient well as his birthwater source.

Further investigation at the Seimei Shrine in Kyoto's Kamigyo Ward reveals more about the genius onmyoji's life, depicting him as a central figure in various myths, including his connections to Sen no Rikyu and the intriguing tale of his tomb.

The shrine, established near Seimei's historical residence, serves as a powerful spiritual site in Kyoto, preserving a rich legacy of legends surrounding Abe no Seimei.

This exploration not only traces Seimei's steps but also intertwines with the life of Sen no Rikyu, another influential figure of the time, offering a unique perspective on their potential interaction.

As we navigate through Kyoto, encountering landmarks like the Ichijo Modoribashi bridge, rumored to have been a site of miraculous rebirth and deeply connected to Seimei's spiritual practices, the enduring influence of Abe no Seimei's legacy on Kyoto's cultural and historical landscape becomes evident.