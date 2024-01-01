"Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" Volume 15 Released!

TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - The latest volume 15 of the manga "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" was released on April 11th, where Kanna learns about static electricity, awakening her hidden powers!

Lucoa's sister's twisted love goes on a rampage towards Shouta-kun! And then, Tohru begins special training with Elma for the "Trial Grounds"! In the process, they end up fighting three superior opponents with boss-level strength!? What does Miss Kobayashi think about Tohru's desire to become stronger...? The story of humans and dragons, who have taken time to bridge their unfamiliarity, continues in volume 15!!

Source: Dengeki