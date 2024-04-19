Entertainment | Apr 12

"Blue Lock: The Movie" Features Nagi in New Awakening Trailer

TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - "Blue Lock: The Movie" is based on a Japanese manga series starring Nagi, who possesses an extraordinary sense of soccer. "Blue Lock" revolves around an ambitious project initiated by the Japanese Football Association to improve the country's soccer fortunes on the global stage.

Five new cuts from the movie have been unveiled, featuring key scenes such as Nagi being carried on the back by Reo Mikage after soccer practice, saying "Even walking is a hassle," and a scene where Nagi, who has been playing led by Mikage's passes, "awakens" and takes a shot on his own. A scene featuring Zantetsu Kenjo has also been captured.

The film is set to be released nationwide on April 19, 2024.

Source: Natalie

