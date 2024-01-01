Tofubeats Releases New EP Created Entirely with AI Vocal Synthesis

TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - Tofubeats is set to release a new EP titled "NOBODY" on April 26th, based on the concept of "floor-like house music," entirely produced using the AI vocal synthesis software Synthesizer V for all its tracks.

As the title suggests, the intangible voices on each track convey messages that, while being inorganic, exude a curious warmth and groove. Prior to the release of the EP, the lead track "I CAN FEEL IT (Single Mix)" has begun streaming today, April 12th.

Tofubeats commented on the work, stating, "I wasn't particularly conscious of it, but I ended up completing an EP without a single song featuring my own vocals. I hope you can feel the 'atmosphere' of Tofubeats, which has been shut away from auto-tune (though, in the end, it's still songs sung by a machine). Please enjoy the lead single 'I CAN FEEL IT' first."

Source: Natalie