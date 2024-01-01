Shonen Jump+ Offers Limited-Time AI Translation Service for Global Readers

TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - Shueisha and Al jointly launched a new service on Friday, April 12, called MANGA Plus Universe by SHUEISHA, which allows readers from around the world to discuss Shonen Jump+ titles through AI translation.

The service, which is a special limited-time event to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the international manga distribution service MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA, features 15 works from Shonen Jump+. Users can participate in various activities such as commenting, posting images, liking and replying to posts, and taking part in voting projects organized by the operators. The service supports nine languages including Japanese, English, Spanish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Russian, French, Thai, and Vietnamese, and is scheduled to be available for about one month until May 13.

Website: MANGA Plus Universe by SHUEISHA

Source: Natalie