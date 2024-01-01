TOKYO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - The official trailer and scene photos have been released for the simultaneous limited-time screening of "King Ohger VS Donbrothers" and "King Ohger VS Kyoryuger," starting April 26.

The films bring together popular characters from the Super Sentai series, showcasing epic battles that fans have eagerly anticipated. This event marks a special crossover in the franchise, offering a unique cinematic experience. As the heroes clash in spectacular showdowns, the trailers hint at both high-energy action and dramatic narratives that weave the distinct stories into a cohesive cinematic event.

Source: リアルサウンド映画部