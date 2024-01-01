TOKYO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - The trailer for Episode 1 "The Journey" of the anime series "Ryuzoku - The Blazing Dawn" has been released, Minfei learns about Cassel Academy's true purpose from Professor Jurgen.

The existence of dragons, ancient beings that have been in this world since time immemorial, is revealed to her, along with humanity’s long history of battling these creatures. The students gathered at the academy are burdened with the fated mission of "Dragon Slayers," destined to eradicate the dragons that still survive. This gripping start sets the stage for an epic saga of fantasy and adventure.

Source: アニプレックス チャンネル