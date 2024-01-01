Japan's Population Declines for 13th Consecutive Year

TOKYO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - Japan's total population was 124,352,000 as of October 1, 2023, marking a decrease of 595,000 from the previous year, a decline equivalent to losing the entire population of Tottori Prefecture, according to estimates by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

While the Japanese population decreased by 837,000, foreign residents increased by 243,000.

Tokyo was the only prefecture to see a population increase.

In terms of age demographics, the population under 15 years old hit a record low at 11.4%, while the population aged 75 and older exceeded 20 million for the first time, reaching a record high of 16.1%.

