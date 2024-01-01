Society | Apr 13

Japan's Population Declines for 13th Consecutive Year

TOKYO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - Japan's total population was 124,352,000 as of October 1, 2023, marking a decrease of 595,000 from the previous year, a decline equivalent to losing the entire population of Tottori Prefecture, according to estimates by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

While the Japanese population decreased by 837,000, foreign residents increased by 243,000.

Tokyo was the only prefecture to see a population increase.

In terms of age demographics, the population under 15 years old hit a record low at 11.4%, while the population aged 75 and older exceeded 20 million for the first time, reaching a record high of 16.1%.

Source: FNN

MORE Society NEWS

Japan's Household Size to Fall Below Two People by 2033

Japan has released a future projection indicating that by the year 2033, the average household size will drop below two persons per household for the first time.

Japan Moves Towards Joint Custody

In a significant shift in Japan's family law, the amendment to enable joint custody after divorce has swiftly passed through the House of Representatives' Judicial Committee.

Emperor and Empress Return to Disaster-Stricken Ishikawa Prefecture

The Emperor and Empress visited a shelter in Ishikawa Prefecture on Friday to provide comfort to the victims of the disaster.

POPULAR NEWS

Mizuhara Appears in Court, Bail Set at $25k

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter accused of illicitly transferring approximately 2.45 billion yen from baseball player Shohei Ohtani's bank account, appeared in court Friday, marking his first public appearance since the scandal broke.

Governor Koike Denies Educational Fraud Claims

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike firmly denied allegations regarding her educational background during a regular press conference. She reaffirmed her graduation from Cairo University, supported by both her diploma and a certificate that she has made public.

Japan's Imperial Family Instagram Follows Only Dutch Royals

The Imperial Household Agency of Japan has recently launched an official Instagram account. What stands out is the single account it chooses to follow.

Philosopher's Path Blanketed with Sakura Petals

Along Philosopher's Path, Kyoto's renowned cherry blossom viewing spot, flower rafts have formed where fallen petals have blanketed the surface of the waterway.

