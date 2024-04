TOKYO, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - SAKI, formerly of the metal girls band NEMOPHILA, has announced her full-fledged start as a solo guitarist for Like-en-Angel, a cover band of L'Arc~en~Ciel led by tetsuya.

Ger first solo live performance will take place on June 21 at Yokohama Bay Hall in Kanagawa.

