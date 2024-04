TOKYO, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - A music video for Otoha's new song "The Parade of Battlers" has been released, serving as the opening theme for the anime "Black Butler: Boarding School Arc," which began airing on April 13.

The music video was produced in collaboration with director Kei Ikeda, with Otoha—who has previously directed her own videos—taking charge of the planning, styling, and costume production, thereby fully realizing the song's world in visual form.

Source: Natalie