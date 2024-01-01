TOKYO, Apr 15 (マリマリマリー) - During a routine marriage registration, an unexpected and unwelcome reunion occurred when the person submitting the document discovered that the registrar was their ex-boyfriend.

The encounter, which took place at a local city hall, turned an otherwise joyous occasion into a challenging and uncomfortable situation.

This incident highlights a unique aspect of personal and professional boundaries, as the individual found themselves dealing with past personal relationships in a formal setting. The ex-boyfriend, now a city hall employee, handled the registration, adding a layer of personal tension to the process.

The situation escalated as the registrar, clearly still harboring feelings and perhaps resentment, engaged in awkward and emotionally charged exchanges with the applicant, who was trying to focus on the new chapter in their life. The presence of the ex-boyfriend at the reception desk brought up past memories and unresolved issues, making the process more stressful than celebratory.

Source: マリマリマリー