Day in the Life of a Japanese Factory Worker

TOKYO, Apr 15 (Paolo fromTOKYO) - A day in the Life as Japanese Egg Factory Worker in Japan. This is a typical day working in a Japanese factory from morning until night.

The average factory worker in Japan works a set amount of hours ever day as you'll see. Also, in Japanese factories, it’s very common to have more part-time shift workers, than full-time workers. In this egg factory, 80% of the workers are part-time and 20% full-time. Kenta works at Yachiyo Poultry, a well-renowned egg factory in Japan with a proud 95 year history running it’s own farms. In Japan, TAMAGO aka eggs have a place in every meal which is why it’s no surprise that the country ranks as the 2nd highest consumer of eggs globally, each person consuming on average 339 eggs per year. Also, there is quite a lot Japanese work culture that can be seen in this video. For example, punctuality, is a deeply ingrained aspect of Japanese work culture, emphasizing the importance of being fully prepared and ready to work before the start time, rather than simply arriving at the start time. I hope you enjoy this day in a Japan factory focused on delivering the freshest eggs in Japan and can see why many Japanese can safely eat raw eggs in Japan.

Japan's Population Declines for 13th Consecutive Year

Japan's total population was 124,352,000 as of October 1, 2023, marking a decrease of 595,000 from the previous year, a decline equivalent to losing the entire population of Tottori Prefecture, according to estimates by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Brawl Erupts on Tokyo Train, Emergency Button Triggered

An argument between two passengers on a moving train in Tokyo escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the pressing of the emergency stop button and causing disarray.

Japan's Household Size to Fall Below Two People by 2033

Japan has released a future projection indicating that by the year 2033, the average household size will drop below two persons per household for the first time.

Japan Warns Against All Travel to Iran

The Japanese government has escalated its travel advisories for Iran, including the capital Tehran, amid concerns of potential crises, urging a cessation of all travel to the entire country.

Mayor Resigns Following 99 Cases of Sexual Harassment

In response to a harassment scandal, a former town councilwoman was elected in a landmark victory in Ginan, Gifu Prefecture, on April 14, marking the first time a woman will lead the town.

Suspect "Thought of Drinking Tea" Using Stolen $65,000 Gold Bowl

A man arrested for allegedly stealing a pure gold tea bowl priced at around 10 million yen ($65,000) has told police he "thought of drinking tea" with the bowl, an investigative source said Sunday. (Kyodo)

Myanmar New Year Festival in Tokyo

The Myanmar community in Tokyo gathered in Koto Ward on Sunday to celebrate the Myanmar New Year, marked annually on April 17th. The festival, known as "Thingyan," attracted around 10,000 participants this year, including both the local Myanmar population and Japanese guests.

Japan's Population Declines for 13th Consecutive Year

