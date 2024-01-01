Akiyoshi Nakao and Risa Nakamura Return to the Screen Together

TOKYO, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - Actor Akinori Nakao and actress Ryōsa Nakamura, a married couple, star in a new commercial for a delivery service, which was released on April 15th, the first time in four years that the couple has appeared together on screen.

The couple was chosen for the commercial with the hope that people who are busy with work, household chores, and childcare can feel more comfortable relying on the service as a partner in their daily lives. The highlights of the commercial include the couple's first joint appearance in four years and the unexpected slapstick drama that unfolds between them.

During the shoot, Nakao and Nakamura responded promptly to the staff's directions, and once the cut was called, they were seen occasionally chatting and laughing together, creating a friendly atmosphere on set. They also showed care for the child actors, engaging in conversation while reviewing playback and complimenting their cute outfits. At the end of the shoot, they were seen high-fiving each other with smiles all around.

Akinori Nakao & Ryōsa Nakamura Discuss Nerves and Behind-the-Scenes Stories from the Day Before the Shoot

When asked about their initial reaction to being offered the commercial, Nakao commented, "We've been using the service regularly, so we were genuinely happy and talked about it right away. Without opportunities like this, we rarely get to appear together, so we were like, 'Let's enjoy this together.'" Regarding their first appearance together in four years, he said, "It's kind of embarrassing. I can't look her in the eyes properly, and when the cameraman asks us to gaze at each other, it just makes me blush. It makes me a little nervous (laughs)."

Responding to this, Nakamura said, "Really? I'm not embarrassed at all, and I don't feel shy (laughs)." She then shared a story from the day before the shoot, saying, "Speaking of which, you stole my face pack and used it yesterday. You were really pumped up." She reflected on the commercial, "There are many highlights, but the scene where we get drenched by the sprinkler was especially fun."

Source: MDPR